BVHS Announces Patient Access Uplift

Blanchard Valley Health System will implement a “Patient Access Uplift” project in early June to make its registration and scheduling process more efficient.

The project will significantly update software across the health system to eliminate redundancies and streamline the process for patients and associates.

The change should cause very few disruptions for patients, but short delays in registering for appointments may be possible during the transition. Patient care will not be affected at all.

The upgraded system will go live at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 5. Patients registering for appointments late at night on Sunday, June 4 or very early in the morning before the new system launches may encounter delays as they register for or schedule an appointment. The MyHealth patient portal should not be impacted by the update.

Patients registering for appointments in the weeks following the transition may wish to allow more time to answer questions about demographic and insurance information, which will be added to existing information already in place. However, once that information is entered, all of BVHS – including Blanchard Valley Hospital and physician offices under the management of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices – will be on the same platform. This means patients will not need to be asked the same questions at multiple places, and that information is current.

“Eliminating these redundancies will improve the patient experience from the moment they walk through the door until they receive a billing statement following their visit,” said Abbe St. Clair, director of patient access. “Taking even greater care to ensure insurance information is up to date streamlines the process for everyone involved. Behind the scenes, our associates have been working to determine how to improve this experience for patients, and then to implement it. After June 5, the new system will make the registration process go even more smoothly.”

The uplift is occurring as part of an ongoing BVHS commitment to remain current with the latest technology, including not just medical equipment but computer software.