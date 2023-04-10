BVHS: April 11 “Live & Learn” to Focus On Breast Cancer Treatment 

A virtual presentation of the Blanchard Valley Health System “Live & Learn” educational series will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, addressing the many reasons to remain at BVHS for breast cancer treatment. The presentation will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. and can be viewed by tuning into the BVHS corporate Facebook page.

Dr. William Kose, the vice president of special projects, will host this event. Dr. Eric Browning, a general surgeon with BVHS, and Adele Simon, RN, clinical office manager of The Armes Family Cancer Care Center, will be the presenters.

To submit questions prior to the livestream, please email [email protected]. For further assistance, please call 419.423.5551.

To learn more, please visit facebook.com/BlanchardValleyHealthSystem