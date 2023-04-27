BVHS Auxiliary 2023 Scholarship Recipients Announced

The Blanchard Valley Health System Auxiliary recently awarded 10 $1,000 scholarships to students in Hancock and surrounding counties interested in pursuing a health-related career.

The 2023 BVHS Auxiliary scholarship winners include:

Paige Bowman (Van Buren High School), pursuing a degree at the University of Toledo;

McKenna Clark (Riverdale High School), pursuing a degree at Bowling Green State University;

Hannah Davis (Bluffton High School), pursuing a degree at Ohio Northern University;

Emily Ernst (Arlington High School), pursuing a degree at the University of Cincinnati;

Kennedy Jones (Van Buren High School), pursuing a degree at Anderson University, Indiana;

Brandon Maag (Liberty-Benton High School), pursuing a degree at the University of Dayton;

Jayce Marcum (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at the University of Cincinnati;

Brooklyn Ricker (Ottawa-Glandorf High School), pursuing a degree at the University of Toledo;

Alessandra Simoni (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at Clemson University;

Jake Vermillion (Arlington High School), pursuing a degree at the University of Toledo.

Monies for the scholarship fund are derived from the annual membership dues contributed by Auxiliary members.

To learn more about scholarships offered through Blanchard Valley Health System, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/scholarships.