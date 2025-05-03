BVHS Auxiliary 2025 Scholarship Recipients Announced

The Blanchard Valley Health System Auxiliary recently awarded 11 $1,000 scholarships to students in Hancock and surrounding counties interested in pursuing a health-related career.

The 2025 BVHS Auxiliary scholarship winners include: Olivia Coutinho (Van Buren High School), pursuing a degree at Bowling Green State University; Kate Ernst (Arlington High School), pursuing a degree at Bowling Green State University; Hayden Gillig (Liberty-Benton High School), pursuing a degree at Miami University; Catalina Jimenez (McComb High School), pursuing a degree at Indiana Wesleyan University; Isabelle Jolliff (Liberty-Benton High School), pursuing a degree at the Ohio State University, Daniel Jung (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at the Ohio State University; Ryleigh O’Dell (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at Miami University; Maria Oliveira (Van Buren High School), pursuing a degree at the Ohio State University; Adrian Stechschulte. (Findlay High School), pursuing a degree at Miami University, Addison Williams (Liberty-Benton High School), pursuing a degree at the University of Toledo; and June Essinger (Bluffton High School), pursuing a degree at Oberlin College.

Monies for the scholarship fund are derived from the annual membership dues contributed by Auxiliary members.

To learn more about scholarships offered through Blanchard Valley Health System, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/scholarships.