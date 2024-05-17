BVHS Auxiliary Awards Scholarships

The Blanchard Valley Health System Auxiliary recently awarded 11 $1,000 scholarships to students in Hancock and surrounding counties interested in pursuing a health-related career.

The 2024 BVHS Auxiliary scholarship winners include: Ella Armstrong (Bluffton High School), pursuing a nursing degree at Goshen College; Jacob Barnhart (Findlay High School), pursuing a health sciences degree at The Ohio State University; Brooke Camper (Bluffton High School), pursuing a nursing degree at Cedarville University; Molly Crates (Findlay High School), pursuing a biomedical engineering degree at The Ohio State University; Emma Hoffman (Ottawa-Glandorf High School), pursuing a nursing degree at Bowling Green State University; Paige Maas (Ottawa-Glandorf High School), pursuing a nursing degree at Bowling Green State University; Christian Price (Fostoria High School), pursuing a pharmacy degree at the University of Findlay; Iris Schorsch (McComb High School), pursuing a nursing degree at Owens Community College; Kaytlynn Schroeder (Leipsic High School), pursuing a nutrition and dietetics degree at Bluffton University; Cora Sterling (Findlay High School), pursuing a nursing degree at Ohio Northern University; and Adelaide Wilt (Findlay High School), pursuing a pre-medicine/biology degree at Miami University.

Monies for the scholarship fund are derived from the annual membership dues contributed by Auxiliary members.

To learn more about scholarships offered through Blanchard Valley Health System, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/scholarships.