BVHS Auxiliary Efforts Raised $200,000 in 2022

The Blanchard Valley Health System Auxiliary recently presented a check totaling

$200,000 to Myron Lewis, president and chief executive officer of Blanchard Valley

Health System, and Karen George, chief development officer of the Blanchard Valley

Health Foundation, who accepted it on behalf of their organizations.



The money comes from the 2022 proceeds of sales at three stores: the gift shops at

Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bluffton Hospital, and the Nearly New Shop, a second-

hand goods store located at 306 Lima Avenue in Findlay. The funds will be used to

support ambulatory care as part of the overall strategic plan of the health system.



The shops are staffed by volunteers of all ages. In 2022, the volunteers contributed a

total of 12,722 volunteer hours.



They’re motivated by a desire to help, of course, but are finding it enriches their own

lives, too. For example, Kay Chester, vice president of the Auxiliary, has found that the other

volunteers have become friends, and that sense of community furthers her desire to be

involved. Jodi Karhoff, Auxiliary treasurer, finds that as a retiree, she still gets to use

many of her career skills. And Cathy Lishawa, Auxiliary president, became motivated to

give back after a family member received good care at BVHS.



“The Auxiliary is a pinnacle of BVHS,” said Lewis. “It makes a difference, not just to our

patients, but to our associates as well, each and every day. We are honored and

grateful to accept this donation.”



Karen George, chief development officer for the Blanchard Valley Health

Foundation, also expressed “appreciation to Auxiliary members for their diligence,

dedication and long-standing service which resulted in this wonderful contribution” on

behalf of the foundation for the donation.

BVHS associates, as well as the general public, contributed to this effort. Associates

visit both hospital gift shops regularly, and some community members also visit the

shops. And the community donates goods like clothing, jewelry and household goods to

Nearly New, which then sells them back to community members.



“It’s a full circle,” said Heather Schalk, volunteer services manager at BVHS.

“Associates and community residents alike support Nearly New with their donations,

then support it again by spending money there to buy affordable used goods that really

are ‘nearly new.’ Meanwhile, the gift shops at both hospitals also offer a way to support

the Auxiliary while at the same time finding appealing gift possibilities.”

The Auxiliary is always looking for new volunteers. To get involved, or for more

information, visit https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/volunteers

Kay Chester, Blanchard Valley Health System Auxiliary vice president; Cathy Lishawa, Auxiliary president; and Jodi Karhoff, Auxiliary treasurer present a check representing funds raised by the Auxiliary in 2022 to Myron Lewis, president and chief executive officer of BVHS, and Karen George, chief development officer, Blanchard Valley Health Foundation.