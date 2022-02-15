BVHS Auxiliary Scholarship Application Period Now Open Online

The Blanchard Valley Health System Auxiliary Scholarship application process is now open and available online to students in the Hancock County area, planning to pursue a health-related career or field of study.





The purpose of the Auxiliary Scholarship is to financially assist local high school seniors in pursuing a health-related career. Monies for the scholarship fund are derived from the annual membership dues of members of the Auxiliary. The number of scholarships awarded annually will depend on the amount contributed by Auxiliary members.



For applicants to be eligible, the student must be in the top third of their class, is a senior in a high school where a BVHS primary care facility is located and must be sincere about entering a medical-related field with definite goals.



Eligible schools include Arcadia, Arlington, Bluffton, Carey, Cory-Rawson, Findlay, Fostoria, Leipsic, Liberty-Benton, McComb, North Baltimore, Ottawa, Riverdale, Van Buren and Vanlue.

The maximum award is $1,000 for each recipient selected. Applicants will be notified via letter prior to the start of classes by the first part of May whether they have been chosen to be awarded the scholarship.

To apply online, please visit https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/health-care-professionals/scholarships/bvhs-auxiliary-health-related-studies-scholarship-application.

All necessary portions of the application must be completed online no later than Friday, April 15, 2022.

For questions and/or additional information, please contact the BVHS Auxiliary at 419.423.5342.