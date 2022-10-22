BVHS: Bridge Home Health & Hospice to Deliver Holiday Memorial Wreath Kits

The holidays can be a difficult time of year if you have experienced the loss of a loved one. Bridge Home Health & Hospice, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will once again offer wreath-making kits for those who would like to honor the memory of their lost loved ones, over the holidays this year.

Bridge Home Health & Hospice will provide the materials needed to allow you to create a live evergreen wreath that you can decorate in a manner that reflects your loved one that cannot physically be with you this holiday season. The kits will have everything you need to create a wreath display, including a wreath frame, branches, decorations and instructions.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, wreath-making kits will be delivered to participants’ homes on Friday, November 18, 2022. You do not need to be home for delivery, as kits will be in bags and placed at your doorstep.

To register, call 419.423.5351 or email bridge@bvhealthsystem.org. Registration is due by Friday, November 4, 2022. Limited spots are available.

Blanchard Valley Health System provides a total continuum of care to more than 100,000 households in an eight-county area.



