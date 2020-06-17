BVHS Corporate PR & Marketing Wins Awards

The Corporate Public Relations & Marketing Department at Blanchard Valley Health System has been named the winner of three national awards for their Mayo Clinic Care Network campaign. These awards include a Bronze Aster Award, a Silver Telly Award and an Award of Distinction.

“We are elated to learn that our team received these awards for our work on the Mayo Clinic Care Network campaign,” shared Amy J. Leach, director of Corporate PR & Marketing. “BVHS is an organization with deep roots in our community and I believe that showed in our work. Although we are proud to have won these awards, we are even more proud of how our colleagues care for our patients each and every day.”

BVHS PR & Marketing has been named ‘Best Commercial’ for their Mayo Clinic Care Network collaboration in the hospital local television category, in the 41st Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo.

The team received the Bronze Award in the 2020 Aster Awards, one of the largest and most respected national competitions of its kind, hosted by Creative Images, Inc. This elite program recognizes outstanding healthcare professionals for excellence in their advertising/marketing efforts. Awards were issued for entries that received top marks from judges placing them in the top 16% of the nation for advertising excellence. Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal and execution.

The PR & Marketing team has also been recognized with the Award of Distinction in the 26th Annual Communicator Awards. The Communicator Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current IAVA membership represents a “Who’s Who” of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms.

All communications materials receiving awards were conceptualized, written, developed and printed by the BVHS team. This team includes Amy J. Leach, director; Amy Jordan, graphics coordinator; Madison Essinger, communications coordinator; Jennifer Olson, corporate event planner; Mindy Rischar, brand coordinator; Kelsi Metzger, social media & content marketing coordinator and Brian Rader, print shop coordinator.

For more information about services at BVHS, as well as the clinical collaboration with the Mayo Clinic Care Network, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.