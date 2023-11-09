BVHS: CT Departments Re-accredited

Two Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) imaging departments recently earned accreditation demonstrating their commitment to going above and beyond what’s required to ensure patients get quality care.

The Blanchard Valley Hospital and EasternWoods Outpatient Center Computed Tomography (CT) departments were re-accredited by the American College of Radiology. This accreditation reviews the CT staff for appropriate experience and qualifications and the radiologist who interprets these exams. Quality control tests for the units are reviewed along with image quality and much more.

The ACR has accredited more than 39,000 facilities in 10 imaging modalities. This accreditation is valid for three years.

The ACR accreditation helps ensure that patients are provided the highest level of image quality and safety. This accreditation reviews documented processes for medical personnel, equipment, and quality assurance.

Jill Jaynes, director of imaging services, explained that achieving this accreditation requires a great deal of work behind the scenes, as associates must document their modality’s conscientious commitment to exceptional work.

The process included submitting documents outlining policies, protocols, and procedures, as well as licensures for all associates. The accrediting bodies looked at the quality of the images produced by these departments and reviewed radiologist reports.

Jaynes said that, in addition to being the right thing to do for patient quality and safety, the rigorous requirements involved in pursuing accreditation give associates confidence that they are providing the best care possible and help to keep them engaged with and committed to their work.

“Our associates took time, above and beyond their usual duties, to submit these applications, and I’m so proud of them,” Jaynes said. “We feel good about knowing that both CT departments are re-accredited so that patients can know we are providing care at the highest standards.”

For more information on imaging at BVHS, please visit https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/services/imaging/imaging