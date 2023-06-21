BVHS Departments Earn Several Accreditations

Three Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) imaging departments recently earned accreditation demonstrating their commitment to going above and beyond what’s required to ensure patients get quality care.

The echocardiography labs at Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bluffton Hospital were re-accredited by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC). This accreditation evaluates daily operations, technical and interpretive quality for both technologists and cardiologists, along with image quality and much more. The echocardiography labs have undergone an intensive application and review process and were found compliant with the published standards, thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care.

The mammography department at EasternWoods Outpatient Center has been re-accredited by the American College of Radiology (ACR) in mammography and stereotactic breast biopsy. This accreditation reviews the mammography staff for appropriate experience and qualifications along with the radiologist who interprets these exams. Quality control tests for the mammography units are reviewed along with image quality and much more.

The ACR has accredited more than 39,000 facilities in 10 imaging modalities. This accreditation is valid for three years.

The Bluffton Hospital CT department has passed reaccreditation with the American College of Radiology (ACR). The ACR accreditation helps assure patients are provided the highest level of image quality and safety. This accreditation reviews documented processes for medical personnel, equipment and quality assurance.

Jill Jaynes, service line director for cardiovascular & imaging, explained that these type of accreditations require a great deal of work behind the scenes, as associates must document their laboratory’s conscientious commitment to exceptional work.

The process included submitting documents outlining policies, protocols and procedures, as well as licensures for all associates.

The accrediting bodies looked at the quality of the images produced by these departments, and reviewed the radiologist reports. In some cases, a laboratory could choose which of their recent images to submit, but other times the process involved a random audit. For example, associates might be asked to submit their most recent six images for review.

Jaynes said that, in addition to being the right thing to do for patient quality and safety, the rigorous requirements involved in pursuing accreditation give associates confidence that they are providing the best care possible, and help to keep them engaged with and committed to their work.

“I’m really proud of these teams,” Jaynes said. “In addition to their normal duties, they took the extra time to collect and submit a great deal of information. They really put the work in. And it’s exciting to celebrate them.”

Jaynes also reminded the public not to put off care they might need, such as screening mammograms. To schedule a mammogram, call 419.423.5323.

Blanchard Valley Health System provides a total continuum of care to more than 100,000 households in an eight-county area.