BVHS: Director of Residential Care Named

Judith Bishop-Pierce Named Director of Residential Care

Blanchard Valley Health System is pleased to announce that Judith Bishop-Pierce has been named director of residential care at Birchaven Village in Findlay and Independence House in Fostoria. Bishop-Pierce has held the role on an interim basis.

“I am excited to be appointed as the director of residential care at BVHS,” she said. “Birchaven and Independence House are special places, with dedicated associates caring for wonderful residents.”

A licensed nursing home administrator, Bishop-Pierce has worked in long-term care since the 1980s. She earned an associate’s degree from Lourdes College in business and gerontology, followed by a bachelor’s degree in gerontology with a concentration in long-term care administration from Bowling Green State University (Bowling Green, Ohio).

“Since I was a teenager, I knew I wanted to make a difference in the lives of seniors,” Bishop-Pierce said. “Growing up, I was blessed to be close to all four of my grandparents. Those relationships enriched my life and made me realize that seniors have so much wisdom and so many life experiences to share. And I knew that, as our population ages, so many people would need quality care to ensure their golden years were the best they could possibly be.”

Bishop-Pierce knew right away that Birchaven would be ideal for her.

“I loved the individualized approach to care at Birchaven, and how it truly felt like a village, with neighborhoods,” she said. “It just felt like home, really. From day one, the associates at both campuses have been so welcoming, it feels like a family.”

Arriving in early 2023 gave Bishop-Pierce the chance to oversee the full reopening of Birchaven and Independence House. The COVID-19 pandemic had forced nursing homes nationwide to close many of their services. Those restrictions were lifted gradually. In May, BVHS announced the lifting of the last of those restrictions.

“Life has truly gotten back to normal,” Bishop-Pierce said. “Associates worked diligently to provide as normal a life as possible for residents during the pandemic, but the lifting of restrictions allowed residents and visitors to enjoy using the space in different ways. Every day, you can see the smiles and hear the laughter. There’s such a wonderful energy about the place.”

Birchaven held its fireworks viewing and the first-ever Halloween “Trunk or Treat” earlier this year, and a Christmas event, “Miracle on Birchaven Lane,” is scheduled for Monday, December 11. Independence House associates also have been arranging fun activities for residents, including a car show in September, a Halloween event and more recently the “Miracle on Independence Lane” event.

Bishop-Pierce noted that thanks to associate outreach, the Fostoria community is becoming more aware of the independent living apartments offered at Independence House.

“It’s that home-like feel that makes Independence House what it is,” Bishop-Pierce said. “Community members also often choose Independence House for rehabilitation, and our associates provide great care for these residents, too.”

Bishop-Pierce is also pleased that Birchaven was able to reopen its adult daycare.

“Adult daycare is so important as a source of support for families of seniors,” she said. “Caring for the caregivers is crucial. They need support to take the best care of their loved ones. I’m so proud that Birchaven and Independence House are committed to supporting the entire family.”

Bishop-Pierce said BVHS has been planning with demographic trends like the aging of the baby boomers in mind. As the need for long-term care is expected to grow, BVHS offers a true continuum of care so community members can receive quality care whether they live independently or need more health care because of a serious health issue like dementia.

Bishop-Pierce and her team are now discussing strategic planning and priorities for 2024. She said person-centered care will continue to be an emphasis.

“I am constantly telling associates, ‘You should be so proud of what you are doing,’” she said. “Every day, I see them make such a difference in the lives of residents and their families.”

For more information about living or working at Birchaven Village, please visit https://www.birchaven.org/birchaven-village/birchaven-village-home

For more information about Independence House, please visit https://www.independence-house.com/independence-house/independence-house