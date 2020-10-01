North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

North Baltimore Specialty Clinic, a division of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices, has opened its doors at the North Baltimore Medical & Diagnostic Center. Expert cardiac care, provided by experienced professionals from the Heart & Vascular Specialists of Northwest Ohio, is now available…close to home.

Appointments can be made by calling 419.257.2420.

For more information, visit bit.ly/NorthBaltimoreSpecialty.

In addition to North Baltimore, our family of professionals offer convenient specialty care in Findlay, Bluffton, Carey and Ottawa.