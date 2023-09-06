BVHS: Family Medicine Physician Joins Putnam County Primary Care

Ali Chohan, MD, a physician specializing in family medicine, has joined the team at Putnam County Primary Care – Ottawa, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System.

Dr. Chohan earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Michigan-Dearborn (Dearborn, Michigan), followed by a medical degree from the American University of Antigua College of Medicine (Antigua and Barbuda). He completed his residency in family medicine at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine (Kalamazoo, Michigan).

“I am enthusiastic about joining the team at Putnam County Primary Care – Ottawa,” said Dr. Chohan. “It’s a committed team of such compassionate individuals. They truly provide great care, and I am excited about joining them.”

Putnam County Primary Care – Ottawa is the primary care provider of choice for patients in the village of Ottawa and the surrounding region. The office can address the medical needs of a patient at any age or stage of life. In addition to providing treatment for illnesses and injuries, the team emphasizes the importance of preventative care.

Services include preventative care, wellness visits, health screenings, vaccinations, guidance with medication adherence and chronic disease management.

Providers treat conditions including respiratory illness, diabetes, gastrointestinal and urologic conditions, dermatology, depression and anxiety, sore throats, ear infections, strains and other injuries.

Dr. Chohan’s hobbies include cooking and sports, especially basketball and football.

Dr. Chohan is welcoming new patients at 1740 N. Perry Street, Ottawa. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.523.0012.