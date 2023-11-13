BVHS: Fostoria Primary Care Welcomes Dhananjay Bhavsar, MD

Dhananjay Bhavsar, MD, a physician specializing in internal medicine, has joined the team at Fostoria Primary Care, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System.

Dr. Bhavsar earned a degree in medicine from Pramukh Swami Medical College (Gujarat, India). He earned a medical degree from St. Barnabas affiliated with Cornell University (New York, New York). He is board-certified in internal medicine.

“Fostoria Primary Care provides excellent care to local residents,” Dr. Bhavsar said. “I’m happy to be joining such a dedicated team there, and I look forward to caring for members of Fostoria and surrounding communities.”

Services include preventative care, wellness visits, health screenings, vaccinations, guidance with medication adherence, and chronic disease management. Providers treat respiratory illness, diabetes, gastrointestinal and urologic conditions, dermatology, depression and anxiety, sore throats, ear infections, strains, and other injuries.

Dr. Bhavsar’s hobbies include reading, writing, playing tennis, singing, and traveling.

Dr. Bhavsar is welcoming new patients at 617 North County Line Street, Suite B, Fostoria.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.436.9091.