BVHS Holiday Weekend Column: Sunscreen

by Ali Chohan, MD
As the summer sun calls us outdoors, it’s crucial to remember that while soaking up those rays
can be delightful, it also comes with risks to our skin health. One of the most effective ways to
protect our skin during the summer months is by incorporating sunscreen into our daily routine.
The following can help you choose the right sunscreen and provide other tips for summer care
and maintaining healthy skin.
To begin, let’s understand sunscreen. Sunscreen is a skincare product designed to protect the
skin from the harmful effects of the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation. There are two main types
of UV radiation that sunscreen guards against: UVA and UVB. UVA rays can prematurely age the
skin, while UVB rays are the primary cause of sunburn.
When selecting a sunscreen, it’s essential to consider the sun protection factor (SPF), which
indicates the sunscreen’s level of protection from UVB rays. Typically, dermatologists
recommend using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher for sufficient
protection. When purchasing sunscreen, look for sunscreens labeled as “broad-spectrum,” as
they offer protection against both UVA and UVB rays.
Another factor to consider is if the sunscreen is water-resistant, especially if you will be
swimming or sweating. Remember to reapply every two hours or more frequently if you are
swimming or sweating excessively to maintain effectiveness. Even water-resistant sunscreens
may lose their effectiveness over time.
Lastly, consider your skin type when choosing a sunscreen. Individuals with sensitive skin may
benefit from mineral-based sunscreens, while those with oily skin may prefer oil-free or gel-
based formulas.
Proper application of sunscreen is key to its effectiveness. Apply generously and use enough
sunscreen to cover all exposed skin thoroughly. Most adults require about one ounce of
sunscreen (equivalent to a shot glass) to cover their entire body. Remember to apply sunscreen
to commonly overlooked and often missed areas such as the ears, lips, back of the neck, and
tops of the feet.
In addition to sunscreen, staying hydrated is equally important to your skincare in hot weather,
if not more so. Drinking plenty of water will keep your skin hydrated. At certain times,
especially during peak hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., seek shade and limit your time in direct sunlight to avoid risks of dehydration and sunburn. Always cover up with protective clothing (lightweight, long-sleeved clothing, hats, and sunglasses) to further shield your skin from the sun’s rays. Use a moisturizer to help with lost moisture from sun exposure and to prevent dryness.
By incorporating these sunscreen and summer care tips into your daily routine, you can enjoy
the sun safely while maintaining healthy, radiant skin. Remember, protecting your skin today
will help prevent premature aging and reduce your risk of skin cancer in the future. Stay safe,
stay protected, and enjoy the summer sun responsibly!
Ali Chohan, MD
Family Medicine
Putnam County Primary Care – Ottawa