BVHS Holiday Weekend Column: Sunscreen

by Ali Chohan, MD



As the summer sun calls us outdoors, it’s crucial to remember that while soaking up those rays

can be delightful, it also comes with risks to our skin health. One of the most effective ways to

protect our skin during the summer months is by incorporating sunscreen into our daily routine.

The following can help you choose the right sunscreen and provide other tips for summer care

and maintaining healthy skin.



To begin, let’s understand sunscreen. Sunscreen is a skincare product designed to protect the

skin from the harmful effects of the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation. There are two main types

of UV radiation that sunscreen guards against: UVA and UVB. UVA rays can prematurely age the

skin, while UVB rays are the primary cause of sunburn.



When selecting a sunscreen, it’s essential to consider the sun protection factor (SPF), which

indicates the sunscreen’s level of protection from UVB rays. Typically, dermatologists

recommend using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher for sufficient

protection. When purchasing sunscreen, look for sunscreens labeled as “broad-spectrum,” as

they offer protection against both UVA and UVB rays.



Another factor to consider is if the sunscreen is water-resistant, especially if you will be

swimming or sweating. Remember to reapply every two hours or more frequently if you are

swimming or sweating excessively to maintain effectiveness. Even water-resistant sunscreens

may lose their effectiveness over time.



Lastly, consider your skin type when choosing a sunscreen. Individuals with sensitive skin may

benefit from mineral-based sunscreens, while those with oily skin may prefer oil-free or gel-

based formulas.



Proper application of sunscreen is key to its effectiveness. Apply generously and use enough

sunscreen to cover all exposed skin thoroughly. Most adults require about one ounce of

sunscreen (equivalent to a shot glass) to cover their entire body. Remember to apply sunscreen

to commonly overlooked and often missed areas such as the ears, lips, back of the neck, and

tops of the feet.

In addition to sunscreen, staying hydrated is equally important to your skincare in hot weather,

if not more so. Drinking plenty of water will keep your skin hydrated. At certain times,

especially during peak hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., seek shade and limit your time in direct sunlight to avoid risks of dehydration and sunburn. Always cover up with protective clothing (lightweight, long-sleeved clothing, hats, and sunglasses) to further shield your skin from the sun’s rays. Use a moisturizer to help with lost moisture from sun exposure and to prevent dryness.



By incorporating these sunscreen and summer care tips into your daily routine, you can enjoy

the sun safely while maintaining healthy, radiant skin. Remember, protecting your skin today

will help prevent premature aging and reduce your risk of skin cancer in the future. Stay safe,

stay protected, and enjoy the summer sun responsibly!

Ali Chohan, MD

Family Medicine

Putnam County Primary Care – Ottawa