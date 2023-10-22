BVHS: Identifying & Managing Chronic Pain from Head to Toe

by Dr. Andrius Giedraitis, MD

Chronic pain is a complex and often debilitating condition that affects more than 50 million Americans nationwide. Unlike acute pain, which serves as your body’s alarm system responding to injury or illness and then typically subsides as the underlying issue heals, chronic pain lingers for an extended period, often lasting for months or years. It can manifest from head to toe, including persistent headaches and neck pain to neuropathic pain in your feet and anywhere in between. If left unchecked, chronic pain significantly impacts a person’s quality of life. It is important to understand that chronic pain is not merely a symptom but a distinct medical condition that requires comprehensive management.

Root Causes and Complex Cases

Chronic pain can result from a myriad of underlying causes, including injury, illness, or conditions like arthritis and neuropathy. The complexity arises from the fact that often, people with chronic pain have multiple other health ailments that must be navigated and considered. Given the complexity many patients in the community may present, a pain management team uses various diagnostic tools including MRI, X-rays, physical maneuvers, and other specialized examinations to identify the cause(s) of people’s pain. While surgical options exist to address some chronic pain conditions, they may not always be the optimal choice for people who would have to take time away from work or those with certain risk factors.

The Role of Pain Management

Pain management offers a multimodal approach to addressing chronic pain, making it a compelling choice for many. Pain management specialists focus on understanding the unique aspects of a patient’s pain experience, tailoring treatments to their specific needs. This approach encompasses a range of treatments, including minimally invasive procedures, medication management when appropriate, and referrals to physical therapy and behavioral health services. By addressing pain from multiple angles, pain management aims not only to alleviate physical discomfort but also to enhance emotional well-being and improve overall functionality. In many cases, this comprehensive approach is more effective than surgery alone, offering patients a better chance at regaining a fulfilling life that is not controlled by pain.

Techniques That Can Help

If you are experiencing chronic pain, here are a few strategies and activities you can try on your own. These techniques, when used together consistently, may help manage chronic pain.

Stretch, practice good posture, and move gently: Try full body stretches or gentle yoga for about 10 to 15 minutes daily.

Stay active: An activity routine, as recommended by your healthcare provider, can strengthen muscles, improve mood, and distract from pain.

Reduce stress and practice relaxation techniques: This can include the use of relaxed breathing, muscle relaxation, or mindfulness. Smartphone applications that focus on relaxation and mindfulness can be useful for this.

Pace yourself: Doing too much or too little can increase pain. Daily planning with a balance of daily tasks, recreation, and other responsibilities can help with structure and routine. Taking breaks before the pain level is too high can decrease the frustration that may happen with a pain flare.

Maintain a positive outlook by scheduling enjoyable activities: Managing pain often means creating opportunities to be positive. Taking part in enjoyable activities has been shown to decrease the effects of pain signals in the body.

Stay connected with others: Spending time with friends and family, in-person or via video chat, can decrease focus on pain.

Get the sleep you need: Poor sleep often can worsen pain. Good sleep hygiene, relaxation techniques, and a calming nighttime routine can improve sleep.

These tools are a great place to start addressing your chronic pain on your own, however, it may not be enough. A pain management team can help diagnose the causes of your pain and develop a personalized treatment plan to get you back in the game. Ask your physician for a referral today.