BVHS Laboratories Receive CAP Accreditation

The laboratories at Blanchard Valley Hospital and The Armes Family Cancer Care Center, divisions of Blanchard Valley Health System, have been awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

This accreditation follows a recent on-site inspection by the CAP. The accreditation process is designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients. During the accreditation process, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures along with laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management. These reviews help verify that activities reflect the most recent best practices.

“We are pleased to again receive accreditation from the College of American Pathologists,” said Bridgette Dobbins, laboratory quality coordinator. “This accreditation speaks highly of the work done by each and every one of our laboratory associates to ensure that laboratory services at BVHS are performed in accordance with the highest standards.”

Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, CAP accreditation elevates quality and mitigates risk, an important way that laboratories can contribute to improved patient outcomes. The BVHS laboratories are among more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.

For more information on all of the BVHS locations that provide laboratory services, please visit bvhealthsystem.org