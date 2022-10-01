BVHS Laboratory Services Makes Changes to Better Accommodate Patients  

Effective October 1, 2022, laboratory services throughout Blanchard Valley Health System will be implementing some changes in order to better serve patients.

The outpatient lab at Blanchard Valley Hospital will be changing hours of operation. New hours will be Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday hours are from 7 a.m. to noon. Patients are encouraged to schedule appointments in order to reduce wait times. To schedule an appointment, please call central scheduling at 419.423.5323.

Walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

BVHS offers several convenient laboratory locations throughout the communities that the organization serves including Eastern Woods Outpatient Center, Carey Medical & Diagnostic Center, Bluffton Hospital and Ottawa Medical & Diagnostic Center.

To learn more about laboratory service at BVHS please visit bvhealthsystem.org.

Blanchard Valley Health System provides a total continuum of care to more than 100,000 households in an eight-county area.