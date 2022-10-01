North Baltimore, Ohio

October 1, 2022 10:32 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
OB You’re Expecting
Update email and photo
March 2020
3 panel GIF
Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022
Member Services Rep I
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
WCCOA Social Services Nurse
Heritage Farm Fest at Carter Park
Briar Hill Health Update

BVHS Laboratory Services Makes Changes to Better Accommodate Patients  

Effective October 1, 2022, laboratory services throughout Blanchard Valley Health System will be implementing some changes in order to better serve patients.

The outpatient lab at Blanchard Valley Hospital will be changing hours of operation. New hours will be Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday hours are from 7 a.m. to noon. Patients are encouraged to schedule appointments in order to reduce wait times. To schedule an appointment, please call central scheduling at 419.423.5323.

Walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

BVHS offers several convenient laboratory locations throughout the communities that the organization serves including Eastern Woods Outpatient Center, Carey Medical & Diagnostic Center, Bluffton Hospital and Ottawa Medical & Diagnostic Center.

To learn more about laboratory service at BVHS please visit bvhealthsystem.org.

Blanchard Valley Health System provides a total continuum of care to more than 100,000 households in an eight-county area.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website