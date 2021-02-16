BVHS: Level 3 Closures

From Blanchard Valley Health System

If Hancock County is on a Level 3– Closures below:

Outpatient services at Blanchard Valley Hospital – including outpatient laboratory, outpatient radiology, endoscopy, outpatient rehabilitation and cardiology

All elective surgeries at Blanchard Valley Hospital are cancelled

Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab

Carey Medical Center

Caughman Health Center

Blanchard Valley Medical Practices specialty offices including the offices of:

Blanchard Valley Diabetes Center

Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology

Blanchard Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Blanchard Valley Urology Associates

Bluffton Primary Care

Heart & Vascular Specialist of Northwest Ohio

ENT & Allergy Specialists of Northwest Ohio – including Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Northwest Ohio

Gastroenterology Associates of Northwest Ohio

Hematology & Oncology Associates

Infectious Disease & Travel Medicine

Neurosurgical Associates of Northwest Ohio

Physicians Plus Urgent Care

Psychiatric Center of Northwest Ohio

Pulmonary & Critical Medicine

Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio

EasternWoods Outpatient Center

EasternWoods Family Practice

Infusion Therapy

Julie A. Cole Rehab & Sports Medicine

McComb Family Practice

North Baltimore Family Practice (in Wood County)

Northwest Ohio Medical Equipment in Findlay

Pain Management Office in Findlay

Sak Sleep Wellness Center

The Armes Family Cancer Care Center

Well at Work Occupational Health

Wound Care Solutions

If Allen County is on a Level 3

Closures below:

Outpatient elective surgeries at Bluffton Hospital are cancelled

Outpatient services at Bluffton Hospital – including outpatient laboratory, outpatient radiology and cardiology

Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology

Pain Management Offices in Lima and Bluffton

Bluffton Hospital Outpatient Rehabilitation

Bluffton Primary Care

If Putnam County is on a Level 3 (Findlay & Lima Outlets):

Closures below:

Ottawa Medical & Diagnostic Center

Putnam County Primary Care

Putnam County Primary Care – Leipsic

Pain Management Office in Putnam County