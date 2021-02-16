BVHS: Level 3 Closures

From Blanchard Valley Health System
If Hancock County is on a Level 3– Closures below:
Outpatient services at Blanchard Valley Hospital – including outpatient laboratory, outpatient radiology, endoscopy, outpatient rehabilitation and cardiology
All elective surgeries at Blanchard Valley Hospital are cancelled
Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab
Carey Medical Center
Caughman Health Center
Blanchard Valley Medical Practices specialty offices including the offices of:
- Blanchard Valley Diabetes Center
- Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Blanchard Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
- Blanchard Valley Urology Associates
- Bluffton Primary Care
- Heart & Vascular Specialist of Northwest Ohio
- ENT & Allergy Specialists of Northwest Ohio – including Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Northwest Ohio
- Gastroenterology Associates of Northwest Ohio
- Hematology & Oncology Associates
- Infectious Disease & Travel Medicine
- Neurosurgical Associates of Northwest Ohio
- Physicians Plus Urgent Care
- Psychiatric Center of Northwest Ohio
- Pulmonary & Critical Medicine
- Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio
EasternWoods Outpatient Center
EasternWoods Family Practice
Infusion Therapy
Julie A. Cole Rehab & Sports Medicine
McComb Family Practice
North Baltimore Family Practice (in Wood County)
Northwest Ohio Medical Equipment in Findlay
Pain Management Office in Findlay
Sak Sleep Wellness Center
The Armes Family Cancer Care Center
Well at Work Occupational Health
Wound Care Solutions
If Allen County is on a Level 3
Closures below:
Outpatient elective surgeries at Bluffton Hospital are cancelled
Outpatient services at Bluffton Hospital – including outpatient laboratory, outpatient radiology and cardiology
Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology
Pain Management Offices in Lima and Bluffton
Bluffton Hospital Outpatient Rehabilitation
Bluffton Primary Care
If Putnam County is on a Level 3 (Findlay & Lima Outlets):
Closures below:
Ottawa Medical & Diagnostic Center
Putnam County Primary Care
Putnam County Primary Care – Leipsic
Pain Management Office in Putnam County