BVHS Lifts Restrictions

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) has lifted temporary restrictions on elective surgery and outpatient procedures due to the COVID-19 virus. This decision was made after the release by Governor Dewine and the “Stay Safe Ohio Order.” Procedures will include outpatient surgeries, office-based health care services, outpatient diagnostic tests and outpatient imaging tests.

“COVID-19 has caused many patients to put their plans and health care needs on hold. This is great news that we can get back to performing procedures and providing our community with relief,” said Trevor Schmiedebusch, director of perioperative services. “BVHS is ready to begin delivering exceptional care to our patients again, following all safety protocol to protect our patients. We are continuing to follow all guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Ohio Department of Health.”

Safety protocols put in place regarding care include, but are not limited to:

All individuals entering Blanchard Valley Health System facilities, including associates, will continue to be screened for a temperature and COVID-19 symptoms.

All individuals entering Blanchard Valley Health System facilities will be asked to don a cloth mask. Patients may bring their own mask or may opt to wear one supplied by the health system.

All associates will wear surgical masks and protective eye wear, as well as other necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), at all times when caring for patients.

Visitors will still be prohibited.

Six-foot social distances will be established in public areas such as waiting rooms.

Extra cleaning and disinfection of high-touch, public surface areas will continue.

Infectious patients will continue to be cared for in isolation, away from non-infectious patients.

In addition to the safety protocols, the health system remains prepared to cease non-essential procedures in the event a surge or peak of COVID-19 develops in the area.

“Protecting our patients and our community is the top priority,” stated Scott Malaney, president and CEO. “We are adjusting our services to provide exceptional care in a safe environment. As always, we are prepared to do whatever it takes to care for those who entrust BVHS for their healthcare needs.”

To remain prepared, Blanchard Valley Health System will maintain a sufficient supply of PPE as well as other resources necessary to care for COVID-19 patients. BVHS is still accepting donations of cloth masks and cleaning supplies. To make a donation, contact Marie Swaisgood, chief development officer of the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation, at 419.429.6414. Drop-offs can be made Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or by scheduled appointment at 223 West Wallace Street in Findlay.

Patients who wish to schedule their elective surgery or outpatient procedure should first visit with their appropriate ordering provider.