BVHS: “Living through Loss” Series to Resume

The annual “Living through Loss” educational series, sponsored by Bridge Home Health & Hospice, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will resume on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The topic for October will be “The Food & Mood Connection,” which will feature Marla Stone, an oncology dietitian and Sophia Volpe, a wellness dietitian, as they discuss how the foods you eat directly impacts your whole health, mind, body and soul.

This nine-month series focuses on the issues surrounding the death of a loved one. Each monthly presentation is free and open to the public, and registration is not required.

These presentations provide information related to the grief process and offer opportunity for discussion. Although the thought of speaking up in a group can be intimidating, many attendees find the discussion helpful, as they discover their questions and concerns are similar to others. A bereavement coordinator will be available to speak with attendees in private, as well, after the group discussion.

Presentations are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital, located at 1900 South Main Street, Findlay.

For questions or to have a program brochure sent to you, please contact the bereavement coordinator at 419.423.5351 or via email bridge@bvhealthsystem.org.





Blanchard Valley Health System provides a total continuum of care to more than 100,000 households in an eight-county area.