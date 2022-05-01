BVHS: “Living through Loss” Sponsored by Bridge Home Health & Hospice

The 32nd annual “Living through Loss” educational series, sponsored by Bridge Home Health & Hospice, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will resume on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The topic for May will be “Reinvesting in Life: Discussing Growth, Reconciliation and Renewal,” which will feature a panel of Bridge Hospice volunteers who will share their experiences and answer questions. This presentation will be the conclusion of the 2021-22 “Living through Loss” series.

This nine-month series focuses on the issues surrounding the death of a loved one. Each monthly presentation is free and open to the public, and registration is not required.

These presentations provide information related to the grief process and offer opportunity for discussion. Although the thought of speaking up in a group can be intimidating, many attendees find the discussion helpful, as they discover their questions and concerns are similar to others. A bereavement coordinator will be available to speak with attendees in private, as well, after the group discussion.

Presentations are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital, located at 1900 South Main Street, Findlay. The series runs annually from September to May. The 2022-23 series will begin again in September 2022.

For questions or to have a full program brochure sent to you, please contact Kristi Beall, bereavement coordinator, at 419.423.5351 or email kbeall@bvhealthsystem.org.