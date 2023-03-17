North Baltimore, Ohio

BVHS: “Living Through Loss” to Focus on Tough Topics

The annual “Living through Loss” educational series, sponsored by Bridge Home Health & Hospice, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will resume on Monday, April 17.

The topic for April will be “Grief and Tough Topics.”

The presentation will assist the bereaved in a discussion of topics in grief that most people around them have some sort of opinion on, with there not being a right or wrong answer. Some of the topics are truly tough to discuss or answer, so the speaker will bring them up and discuss how to approach them, respond in a healthy way, and continue forward. Robin Walters-Powell, Ed.D., MSW, LISW-S, and grief recovery specialist, will be presenting, with an opportunity for discussion to follow.

This nine-month series focuses on the issues surrounding the death of a loved one. Each monthly presentation is free and open to the public, and registration is not required.

Presentations are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital, located at 1900 South Main Street, Findlay.

For questions or to request a program brochure, please contact the bereavement coordinator at 419.423.5351 or via email [email protected].

 

