BVHS: Mike Leifheit Named Associate of the Year

Mike Leifheit Named BVHS Associate of the Year

Blanchard Valley Health System has named Mike Leifheit, a pharmacy clinical coordinator at Blanchard Valley Hospital, as its 2023 Associate of the Year.

Recently, a surprise banquet luncheon was held for Leifheit in celebration of this honor, where he was joined by his family, friends, BVHS leadership and Rewards & Recognition Committee members.

“This is a great honor,” Leifheit said. “To receive this award out of all the other great associates here at BVHS, I am beyond honored and so appreciative to be recognized in this way by the organization.”

Leifheit has worked at BVHS for 18 years.

“I’ve seen this organization grow in many different directions and I’m really proud to be a part of that – I’ve loved every minute of it,” he said.

In his position, Leifheit plays an integral role in the review and approval of medications provided to patients at the Blanchard Valley Hospital campus. He assists with educating providers and nursing staff about the medications that are being used for patients, as well as patient education (on medications) as needed. Leifheit also helps coordinate the pharmacy residency program that provides learning and real-world work experiences to new pharmacists. Additionally, he plays a major role in the education of pharmacy students from two local colleges of pharmacy.

What Leifheit enjoys most about his job and BVHS is the closeness he has with his fellow associates and contributing to the care of others.

“I love working with the people at BVHS and it truly feels like a team and family,” he said.

Leifheit is also active in the community and serves as a board member for several different institutions in the area, including a local school board, church, children’s museum, and a university’s college of pharmacy. Leifheit also helps coach his boys’ soccer and basketball teams and has served as an Honor Flight guardian.

The Associate of the Year is selected from among the 12 Associates of the Month throughout the calendar year. Leifheit was named the BVHS Associate of the Month in May 2023.

Associates of the Month are nominated by their peers, managers, and others throughout the health system. The Rewards & Recognition Committee reviews applications each month and selects an associate to honor.

Criteria include having traits that exemplify the mission, vision, and values of the organization, such as contributing to the “Caring for a lifetime” mission of BVHS. Those nominating associates for this honor are asked to describe how that associate has gone above and beyond their normal job duties.

_______________

Blanchard Valley Health System provides a total continuum of care to more than 100,000 households in an eight-county area.