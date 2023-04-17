BVHS Named One of “Best 50” Healthcare Supply Chains

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) was recently named on a list of the “Best 50” healthcare supply chains in North America by Global Health Exchange (GHX).

To create the list, GHX, a healthcare business and data automation company, analyzed the performance of more than 4,100 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada that are part of its digital trading network. The list scored several areas, including maximizing automation and increasing exchange utilization and trading partner connections.

The Best 50 supply chains list, released annually, aims to recognize the highest performing healthcare provider organizations in North America for their work in improving operational performance while driving down costs through supply chain automation. The Best 50 honorees stand out among North America’s premier hospitals for setting the standard for supply chain excellence during the 2022 calendar year (January 1 through December 31, 2022).

In 2022, BVHS generated more than 36,000 purchase orders for more than 173,000 line items, according to Mark J. Johannigman, BS Pharm, Pharm D., R.Ph., corporate director of pharmacy services and supply chain at BVHS. The organization utilized more than 1,700 vendors.

More than 18,000 items are on the master list of routinely ordered items, not counting pharmaceuticals.

Among the many items BVHS must order are basic medical supplies like masks, gowns and gloves; IV products and tubing; lab supplies; implants and surgical items; and equipment of all types, such as X-ray machines, MRI, CT scanners, beds and stretchers, according to Johannigman.

“Part of our success comes from developing consistent processes and the ability to use data to prepare for shortages and backorders,” Johannigman said. “We have been able to plan for shortages and come up with solutions and alternatives before they become a problem. In addition, we have great people on our team, which has helped us become a more clinically integrated supply chain. We are honored to receive this award.”

The 2022 recipients will be honored at the 2023 GHX Summit taking place May 9 through May 12, 2023, at the Hilton Chicago.