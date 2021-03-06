BVHS Named One of the World’s Best Hospitals of 2021

Blanchard Valley Hospital Named One of the World’s Best Hospitals of 2021 by Newsweek and Statista Inc.

Blanchard Valley Hospital, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, has been named one of the World’s Best Hospitals 2021 by Newsweek magazine and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

To create this ranking, Newsweek and Statista Inc. evaluated hospitals using data from three sources: Hospital recommendations from peers; an online survey conducted among tens of thousands of doctors, health care professionals and hospital managers in 11 countries, patient experience; surveys of patient satisfaction with hospitals, and medical KPIs (e.g. date on quality of treatment, hygiene measures).



The World’s Best Hospitals 2021 recognizes the best medical institutions across 25 countries: USA, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Thailand, Italy, Brazil, India, Spain, Mexico, Poland, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

“We are ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2021,” said Barbara J. Pasztor, chief nursing officer and vice-president of patient care at BVHS. “This is a testament to the extraordinary, quality care we provide to our patients.”

For more information about services at Blanchard Valley Health System or Blanchard Valley Hospital please visit bvhealthsystem.org.