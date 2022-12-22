BVHS Names Eric Proctor as New Chief People Officer

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is pleased to announce that Eric Proctor will become its new chief people officer (CPO). In this role, Proctor will drive the talent strategy for more than 3,300 associates and oversee corporate public relations and marketing, and the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation.

“BVHS is firmly committed to investing in our people and culture,” explained Myron Lewis, president and chief executive officer. “With the addition of Eric, we emphasize that commitment. He has a demonstrated track record and will be an integral addition as we continue to grow as an organization.”

Before joining BVHS, Eric served as the vice president of people and culture business transformation at Novant Health, an integrated four-state health system in the Southeast. At Novant Health, Eric managed areas spanning organizational development and engagement, compensation and benefits, human resources information systems, and talent communications. He helped lead the organization to be named the 2021 Most Admired Employer Brand in health care. He also led the people and culture department to be recognized on HRM America’s 2022 Most Innovative HR Teams list.



Before entering health care, Eric was the director of strategic communications and recruitment at Wake Forest University and assistant vice president of compensation and benefits communication administration at BB&T Corporation (now Truist).

He served as president of the Bethesda Center board of directors, chaired institutional outreach for the Higher Education Recruitment Consortium, and orchestrated capital campaigns for the United Way of Forsyth County and Clemmons United Methodist Church in the greater Winston-Salem, North Carolina area. Additionally, he is a Prosci-certified change management practitioner, holds a Master of Science Degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from the West Virginia University Reed College of Media (Morgantown, WV), and was recognized by HRO Today as a 2022 HR Superstar.

Eric and his wife, Hannah, have three young children: Mary Hannah, Barnes, and Claudia Clare. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing pickleball, and exploring new music in his spare time.

“Careers in the healthcare industry are ever-evolving,” shared Proctor. “It is exciting to be on the BVHS team where we can develop new ways to recruit, retain and support our workforce,” said Proctor. “Enhancing our efforts around workforce and workplace experience is a key driver in achieving the organization’s mission.”

Proctor will begin his role at BVHS on January 9, 2023.

To learn more about Blanchard Valley Health System and the services offered, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.