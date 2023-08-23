BVHS Names Gulshan Mehta as Chief Digital and Information Officer

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is pleased to announce that, after a national search, Gulshan Mehta has been named the organization’s chief digital and information officer (CDIO). Mehta has proven leadership in information technology and governance, enterprise architecture, system integration, business intelligence, and analytics. He will drive digital strategies, data analytics, information technology services, including cybersecurity at BVHS.

“Gulshan brings vast experience as a leader in the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare technology,” shared Myron D. Lewis, president and chief executive officer. “He will be an integral part of the BVHS senior leadership team as we continue to explore and adopt digital innovations for quality patient care.”

Before joining BVHS, Mehta, on behalf of the Oracle Corporation, was the head of the Bear Institute for Health Innovation at Children’s National Health System(Washington, D.C.). He led the vital information technology functions, including clinical and business application advancements, technology and infrastructure operations, clinical informatics, and business intelligence and analytics, including population health management.

A frequent contributor to healthcare thought leadership, Mehta has delivered industry webcasts and articles examining the digital experience’s role in improving clinical outcomes for patients and their families.

Previously, Mehta led the technology integration and operationalization of mergers and acquisitions and new facility build-outs including a state-of-the-art Research and Innovation campus. Mehta also successfully oversaw a consolidation of electronic health record platforms across the enterprise while continuing to prioritize clinician workflow enhancements through system optimization and technology modernization initiatives.

“This is an exciting time to work in the healthcare industry,” said Mehta. “Through strategic innovation, we can uncover possibilities that challenge the status quo and improve the lives of those we serve. I plan to build on the trust that BVHS has established in the community and introduce creative solutions that enhance the overall patient experience.”

Mehta added that healthcare IT is entering a new era that leverages investments of the past to plan a roadmap for the future. “As an industry, we are building upon the successful digitization of health records over the past couple of decades and leveraging this data and contemporary tooling to make care more accessible, personalized, and equitable.”

Mehta holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with a minor in Business from the University of Missouri (Columbia, MO). He is a CHIME-certified healthcare CIO (CHCIO) and credentialed as a Certified Professional in Healthcare Information and Management Systems (CPHIMS).

Mehta and his wife, Kangana, have two young children and will relocate from Washington, D.C., as he begins his role at BVHS on October 2.

To learn more about Blanchard Valley Health System and the services offered, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.

_________________

Blanchard Valley Health System provides a total continuum of care to more than 100,000 households in an eight-county area.