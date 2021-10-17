BVHS Names Karen George as New Chief Development Officer

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) has named Karen George as its next chief development officer (CDO).

George comes to BVHS from the University of Findlay, where she most recently served as the senior director of advancement, since 2019. In this role, George worked to develop strategic partnerships for the university; secured gifts and grants for the university for capital projects, scholarships, endowments, academic programs and in-kind contributions; operated closely with two volunteer advisory boards and oversaw the Business Affiliates Scholarship Program at the University of Findlay.

Also, while with the University of Findlay, George served as director of corporate engagement from 2017 to 2019.

In her earlier experience, George held the role of corporate development officer for Imagination Station in Toledo, Ohio.

“We are excited to have Karen join our family of professionals,” stated Myron D. Lewis, president and chief executive officer of BVHS. “She has a deep knowledge and experience in philanthropy, has a passion for working collaboratively and is deeply interested in building relationships between the community and Blanchard Valley Health Foundation. We are fortunate to have Karen join our team and help lead BVHS into the future.”

Previously in her career, George served as a media consultant and trainer for radio, TV and cable companies throughout the United States. Additionally, George has also spent time professionally as a radio and TV broadcaster, voice-over artist and copywriter.

She holds a bachelor of arts degree in broadcast communications from The Ohio State University and a master of arts degree in professional communication from the University of Findlay.

“What I’ve learned about BVHS, is this is a very caring, committed team, that always strives for excellence in providing care, not only for Findlay and Hancock County, but the surrounding region,” George said. “It’s all about continuous improvement, and I’m just really happy to be a part of that process because I can’t think of a better way to give back than to help elevate the healthcare system and to fulfill its mission.”

George has an adult son, Spencer, who resides in Lakewood, Ohio. In her spare time, she enjoys playing tennis, spending time with her family, traveling, cooking and watching a good series on Netflix. George serves on the board for the Exploring program for the Boy Scouts of America Black Swamp Area Council and is looking to expand her community service efforts and volunteerism.

“I’m looking forward to working with Myron, the Foundation team and board and working together as a group to make things happen for Blanchard Valley Health System,” added George. “Also, I’m really impressed by meeting a number of long-tenured BVHS associates, which really speaks to me. When you are working in philanthropy for an organization, you have to build those relationships and they need to be stable and long-standing. I’m very humbled, honored and excited by this opportunity.”

George will begin her role at BVHS on November 8, 2021. Current BVHS chief development officer, Marie Swaisgood, has accepted a new role within the organization, and will move into physician services.

To learn more about Blanchard Valley Health System and services offered, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.