BVHS Names New Board Members

The Blanchard Valley Health System Board of Trustees recently selected Annette Edgington and Donald Malarky as its newest members.

Edgington received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1993 and a Master’s degree in business administration in 2003 from the University of Findlay. She is the North America General Manager for GSW Manufacturing, Inc., headquartered in Findlay. There, her projects have included site selection and startup of two operations in Mexico, presentations to Japanese board members, North American operations finance/accounting, enterprise research planning software implementations, and revitalizing and renovating the Japan West restaurant in downtown Findlay.

Her past and present board and committee roles include serving as board chair for The Findlay-Hancock County Alliance, development chair for the Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development board, and community chair for The United Way of Hancock County, as well as serving on the University of Findlay Business Affiliates scholarship committee and the BVHS finance committee.

Malarky is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati. He retired after 35 years of service with Marathon Petroleum Company, where he served in numerous locations and positions of leadership prior to locating to Findlay in 2007 as Manager of Major Projects. In this role, he was responsible for the design, development, and construction of MPC’s Findlay Corporate campus and the Hancock Hotel.

Upon retiring, Malarky served as the administrative services manager with responsibility for corporate building facilities, travel and conference services, and corporate/local charitable giving. He has served on boards for the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, Findlay Economic Development, Findlay Country Club, and Hancock Historical Museum.

Current BVHS Board of Trustees holding officer roles include Ginger M. Jones, chair; Frank A. Cosiano, MD, vice chair; Jeffery Shrader, treasurer; and James PF Dowling, MD, secretary; Kim Stumpp, immediate past chair and Myron D. Lewis, president.

In addition, three individuals were chosen to serve on BVHS committees.

New members of the BVHS Finance Committee are Tom Lause, vice president of business affairs, chief financial officer and treasurer for the University of Findlay; and Kurt Ohlrich, vice president of finance for The Mennel Milling Company.

A new Quality Committee member is Kristin Day, plant leader, Findlay operations, Whirlpool Corporation.

“We are pleased to welcome our new members to the Blanchard Valley Health System Board of Trustees and its committees. As leaders in our community, they bring a wealth of expertise and dedication to our organization,” said Myron D. Lewis, president and chief executive officer of BVHS. “They will provide guidance that will help strengthen BVHS and will ensure our commitment to those we serve.”

To learn more about Blanchard Valley Health System and the services the organization offers to the region, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.