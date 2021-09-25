BVHS Names New Communication Coordinator

The Corporate Public Relations and Marketing department at Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) recently welcomed Austin Arnold to the team, in the role of communications coordinator. In this position, Arnold is responsible for writing and editing internal and external communication throughout the health system, including weekly newsletters and news releases. Arnold will also serve as the main point of contact for all media inquiries.

“I am very excited to be joining an organization that is dedicated to serving the community by providing the best possible care to those that call northwest Ohio home,” Arnold said. “I look forward to becoming a part of a great team, getting to know and working with the many associates throughout the health system.”

Originally from Tiffin, Ohio, Arnold holds a Bachelor of Science degree in print journalism from Bowling Green State University. Prior to joining BVHS, Austin served as the editor of the Bluffton News in Bluffton, Ohio, and most recently, held the role of communications coordinator at Whirlpool Corporation’s Findlay Operations in Findlay, Ohio.

Arnold said he is thrilled about this journalistic venture into the healthcare sector. He stated, “This role is an incredible opportunity for anyone that specializes in communications and storytelling. I believe every person has a story to tell, and I cannot wait to begin lending a hand in telling the many stories and insights that our healthcare professionals, associates and patients have and are willing to share.”

Arnold resides in Findlay with his wife, Sarah. They have a golden retriever puppy named Murphy.

Outside of work, Arnold enjoys spending time with friends and family, yardwork, house projects, camping, live music and concerts. Arnold is also an avid sports fan and enjoys watching football, hockey, baseball and college basketball.