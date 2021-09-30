BVHS New Inpatient and Community Pharmacy

The relocation and construction of the Blanchard Valley Hospital (BVH) inpatient pharmacy, along with the Center for Medication Management, the outpatient pharmacy for our community members, has officially been completed. A small, private celebration was held on Tuesday, September 28th with a ribbon cutting ceremony, conducted by a handful of Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) associates and representatives of the Findlay – Hancock Chamber of Commerce.

The pharmacy and Center for Medication Management were moved to a more convenient location within BVH, located at 1900 South Main Street in Findlay, on the main floor adjacent to the Healing Grounds coffee shop. Anyone can have a prescription filled at the new pharmacy, as it is open to the public.

“This project aligns with our mission of ‘Caring for a lifetime.’ We strive to bring the very best service and quality to our community, and the new state-of-the-art pharmacy will keep the program strong, long into the future,” said Myron D. Lewis, president and chief executive officer of BVHS.

The finished project not only offers more convenience to customers, but additional services as well. Some of these services include increased over-the-counter product line (by four fold), carrying select durable medical equipment like canes, walkers, crutches, home care aids and a few ostomy supplies to assist patients with urgent needs. These items are intended to assist patients as they transition from the hospital to their homes.

Though not a new service, bedside delivery of home-going medications is offered to patients who are being discharged from the hospital. This can eliminate additional stops for patients as they are headed home.

Another feature of the innovative project includes sizeable sterile compounding rooms for hazardous and non-hazardous medications. As regulations for pharmacies have changed, the way medications need to be handled have also changed. The new compounding rooms will allow for best practices.

BVHS associates had the opportunity to provide input into the development of the layout and design of the pharmacy. The team, comprised of subject matter experts from across the health system, used a mock 3D layout to evaluate workflow and processes.

“We’re super excited about having our new space here, it really allows us to help transition our patients from both the inpatient side to the outpatient side and back to the community,” said Mark Johannigman, the director of pharmacy. “We’ve spent a lot of time around the design of the pharmacy, and from a patient access and safety standpoint, we think we’ve got it laid out in a way that’s conducive to our patients.”

For more information, please call 419.429.7002 or visit bvhealthsystem.org.