BVHS: New Labor & Delivery Virtual Tour Available

Blanchard Valley Health System Releases New Labor & Delivery Virtual Tour

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) has released a new virtual tour of the Labor & Delivery unit at Blanchard Valley Hospital. The video can be viewed on the organization’s website and is intended to be a convenient option for expectant parents in Northwest Ohio.

This tour showcases the many services and conveniences provided to all types of parents, as well as explains traditional and midwife birthing options.

“Offering this virtual tour to the community will be especially beneficial for those people who have hectic lifestyles or limited transportation,” explained Valerie Johnson, director of women’s health services. “We want to use this video to educate expectant parents on the birthing options that are available and ensure them our experienced team members are with them every step of the way.”

Parents-to-be will learn about how BVHS prioritizes the needs of every single infant, ensuring that safety is paramount and that each baby gets precise care. Other topics include the commitment to the mothers’ comfort during labor and the hospital’s special care nursery.

In addition to viewing the unit’s amenities, community members taking the virtual tour will also learn how the care team works to ensure that mother and baby bond well from the very moment of birth and to put families at ease with the birthing journey.

Onsite tours of the Labor & Delivery unit are also being offered. To schedule a visit, please call 419.423.5103.

Obstetric and gynecologic services are available through BVHS in Findlay, Bluffton, Carey and Ottawa. New patients are being welcomed. Appointments can be made by calling 844.OBGYN.4U.

For more information, about the Labor & Delivery virtual tour or women’s health services, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/women.

Blanchard Valley Health System provides a total continuum of care to more than 100,000 households in an eight-county area.