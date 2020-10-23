BVHS Physician Recognized as a Cosmetic Medicine Rising Star

Vincent McGinniss, DO, a provider with Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics of Northwest Ohio, a Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) division, was recently recognized by the Miami Cosmetic Surgery’s (MCS) Mentee Program.

MSC showcased Dr. McGinniss as a cosmetic medicine rising star on their list of “today’s most experienced and brightest minds in cosmetic medicine.” Dr. McGinniss provides comprehensive services for ear, nose and throat care, and surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic services.

“Being hospital-employed is a unique situation for a plastic surgeon. With that, I am essentially creating a whole new department of plastic surgery and adding much more,” Dr. McGinniss shared. “There are hurdles and barriers because it is a newer concept for a hospital model, but we have been able to be very successful,” he continued. “We have been able to do things like platelet-rich plasma for hair regeneration, as well as a variety of advanced filler techniques and laser skin resurfacing – all types of treatments and procedures that you wouldn’t typically see at your average hospital.”

MCS’s Mentee Program is developed for physicians in practice five years or less, who are on track to advance aesthetic medicine significantly. Their list of rising stars in cosmetic surgery showcases scientific studies and insight from some of today’s most experienced and brightest minds in cosmetic medicine.

“We are extremely fortunate to have such an experienced physician among our family of professionals,” praised Kelly Shroll, president of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices. “In order to address the needs of the community, we have enhanced and expanded our plastic surgery and aesthetics program. Dr. McGinniss is vital to the development of that service line. We congratulate him on this well-deserved distinction.”

Dr. McGinniss graduated from medical school with a U.S. Air Force scholarship from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine (East Lansing, Michigan). He is fellowship-trained in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery and completed his residency training in otolaryngology and facial plastics at McLaren Macomb hospital at Michigan State University (Mt Clemens, Michigan). He is also a former U.S. Air Force flight surgeon and served a tour in Afghanistan.

To make an appointment with Dr. McGinniss at Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics of Northwest Ohio, please call 419.429.7600.