BVHS Plans “Facebook Live” Event

Blanchard Valley Health System’s “State of Our Organization: COVID-19 Response and Plan Part II” Facebook Live

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) will hold a “State of Our Organization: COVID-19 Response and Plan Part II” through Facebook live to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, the response plan for BVHS and answer questions from the community.

President and CEO Scott Malaney and Dr. William Kose, vice president of special projects, will speak to the community for a second time on the pandemic and updates on the health system’s response from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16. The event will be streamed on the health system’s Facebook page, facebook.com/BlanchardValleyHealthSystem/. Community members can “like” the corporate Facebook account of BVHS and visit the page to watch live.

Our healthcare leaders will also take questions from the community. Questions may be submitted ahead of time by emailing [email protected]. Anyone in need of assistance with the livestream should call 419.423.5551. For those who do not have Facebook access, a recording of the Facebook Live will be posted to bvhealthsystem.org after the livestream.