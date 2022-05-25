BVHS PR Corporate and Marketing Team: “Best in the Nation!”

BVHS Corporate PR & Marketing Team Wins 2022 Silver Anvil Award

for “Best In-House Team in the Nation”

The Corporate Public Relations and Marketing Department at Blanchard Valley Health System has been announced as the recipient of the 2022 Silver Anvil Award from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). The team was recognized as the “Best In-House Team” in the nation. This special awards segment recognizes and honors the very best communications programs planned and executed each year.

For over 75 years, the Anvils have been considered the icon of the profession and the benchmark of high performance in public relations. Silver Anvil Awards celebrate the best strategic public relations campaigns of the year, as well as outstanding organizational excellence.

“As changes occur within the healthcare industry, it’s more important now than ever for hospitals and health systems to inform and educate the communities they serve. This was especially evident during our COVID-19 journey,” said Myron Lewis, president and chief executive officer of Blanchard Valley Health System. “We are honored that our Corporate PR and Marketing team has been named the recipient of the 2022 Silver Anvil Award and that their quality work has been recognized. It is a reflection of our entire organization.”

To be awarded “Best In-House Team,” which is a Silver Anvil Award, a public relations/communications team must demonstrate excellence in public relations and embodies the core values of PRSA.

“This distinction is reserved for the best of the best in our industry,” explained Amy J. Leach, director of corporate public relations and marketing. “Not only is this a win for BVHS but also for the community. Through the work of the team, we are able to provide the latest healthcare information to those we serve. This assists them in making informed healthcare decisions.”

The Corporate PR & Marketing team at BVHS works diligently to provide information and education to the community on new services, providers and technology. Additionally, this team is dedicated to telling the stories of the lives that BVHS has touched through its healthcare services, as well as recognizing accomplishments the organization achieves.

“Ultimately, all of the work that we do is about our community,” continued Leach. “Through collaboration with our clinical peers, our goal is to provide the best care possible for generations of family, friends and neighbors.”

(This BVHS team includes Amy J. Leach, director; Amy Jordan, graphics coordinator; Brian Rader, print shop coordinator; Mindy Rischar, brand coordinator; Jennifer Olson, corporate event planner; Kelsi Metzger, social media and content marketing coordinator; Austin Arnold, communications coordinator and Greg Kraus, video production coordinator.)

PRSA is the principal advocate for industry excellence and ethical conduct and provides members lifelong learning opportunities and leading-edge resources to enhance professional connections and support them at every stage of their career. With nearly 30,000 members, PRSA is collectively represented by 110 Chapters and 14 Professional Interest Sections, and on nearly 375 college and university campuses through its student organization, the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA).