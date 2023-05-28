BVHS PR & Marketing Team Named Telly Award Winner

The Corporate PR & Marketing team at Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) has received multiple recognitions in the 44th Annual Telly Awards.

BVHS won the Bronze award in the “General – Documentary: Short Form (Under 40 Minutes)” and the “General – Branding” categories. Both were for the organization’s “Our Stories” productions that spotlight the journeys of associates and patients within the health system.

The Telly Awards is the premier award program honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979 to originally honor commercials made for cable and local TV, The Telly Awards has continually refreshed its categories to honor the evolving, broad range of work being made today.

“We are thrilled to be named a Telly Award winner alongside leaders in video production,” said Corporate PR & Marketing Director Amy J. Leach. “Every day, our team works to tell the stories of BVHS. We strived to put detail and a great deal of heart into these videos. However, our biggest win was being able to showcase how the health system plays an integral role in our community.”

Recognizing that it is the people at BVHS that set the organization apart from other organizations, the PR & Marketing team created “Our Stories,” a video series, to remind one another of our shared humanity, to strengthen and build bridges between people, to teach the value of listening, and to enhance the culture of BVHS.

The Corporate PR & Marketing team at BVHS consists of Amy J. Leach, director; Amy Jordan, graphics coordinator; Brian Rader, print shop coordinator; Jennifer Olson, corporate event planner; Austin Arnold, internal communications coordinator; Greg Kraus, video production coordinator; Andrea Blankemeyer, social media coordinator; and Sara Arthurs, external communications coordinator.

The team handles all public relations and marketing work as an internal team within the BVHS organization.

“The caliber of the work this season truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said The Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes.”

The 44th Annual Telly Awards’ official theme was “Break Through the Static.” This year nearly 13,000 entries were submitted from across the globe. Winners included some of the most prominent global brands and companies alongside smaller and independent production houses, including Cut+Run, Netflix, Disney Parks, Media.Monks, Paramount, National Geographic Society, and dynastic NBA team the Golden State Warriors.

Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry and includes executives from Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, ComplexNetworks, Bloomberg, Weta Digital, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT,Vice+ and Vimeo.

The BVHS “Our Stories” series can be viewed at https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/about-bvhs/our-stories.