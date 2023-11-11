BVHS: Psychiatric Center of Northwest Ohio Welcomes John Aziz, MD

John Aziz, MD, a psychiatrist, has joined the team at the Psychiatric Center of Northwest Ohio, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System.

Dr. Aziz earned his medical degree at Cairo University College of Medicine (Cairo, Egypt). He completed his residency in psychiatry at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tennessee).

He is board-certified in psychiatry, psychosomatic medicine, and addiction medicine.

“The Psychiatric Center of Northwest Ohio is dedicated to caring for the mental health of members of our community, and it’s wonderful to join that effort,” Dr. Aziz said.



The Psychiatric Center of Northwest Ohio specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental, addictive and emotional disorders. Utilizing treatments including psychological tests, medications and therapy, the medical professionals at the group help patients and their families cope with stress and crises. Their goal is to reduce or control psychiatric symptoms to prevent relapse and to improve or maintain the patient’s level of functioning.

Dr. Aziz is welcoming new patients at 1610 Fostoria Ave., Findlay. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.429.6480.

