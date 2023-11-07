BVHS Receives Level 7 Achievement in ‘Most Wired’ Survey

Blanchard Valley Health System is pleased to announce it has received Level 7 achievement for the Acute survey selection in Digital Health Most Wired Survey results from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).

This coveted honor reflects results from the 2023 data collection period. Among the more than 55,000 facilities represented, BVHS ranked above peers in categories like analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement. The survey assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

John Fenton, director of information services for BVHS, noted that the organization scored high in infrastructure and security.

“We have safeguards in place to ensure we are protecting patient information,” Fenton said. “Cybersecurity is a concern in any field, but healthcare organizations must be particularly cognizant of the risk, since patient health information is particularly valuable to hackers. Just as patients need to feel sure that the medical care they’re receiving is safe, they also need to feel confident that their information is protected.”

But the CHIME award involves more than just infrastructure.

“It encompasses everything from supply chain to digital analytics to innovation,” Fenton said. “Basically, it’s about how we create a digital front door for our patients.”

The supply chain aspect of the award, for example, looks at how an organization incorporates technology into addressing supply chain issues, such as automating alerts that a certain medication or supply is running low.

Along with infrastructure, security, and administrative/supply chain, survey categories included analytics/data management, interoperability/population health, patient engagement, clinical quality and safety, and innovation.

Fenton said applying for the award also meant BVHS associates needed to document these processes, and one reason the organization wanted to apply was because that documentation also helps them gain insight into where they might continue to grow as they set future goals.

“And it’s not just an IT survey, but a survey that involves how technology is effectively used throughout the health system,” Fenton said. “Associates in several other departments were also an important part of this process.”

“I am excited to see the organization receiving this recognition. It demonstrates the hard work BVHS associates have put into ensuring their technology is used effectively and efficiently,” said Gulshan Mehta, chief digital and information officer for BVHS. “In addition, I think the survey results provide insights that will help us as we continue to advance our digital and technology strategy into the future.”

Amid escalating challenges posed by growing cybersecurity threats, evolving care models, staffing shortages, and budget constraints, the call for revolutionizing health care through technology is moving forward rapidly. The Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program serves as a comprehensive “Digital Health Check-up” for healthcare organizations worldwide. As success in digital health increasingly determines the quality of patient care, the scope of the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reinvent health care for a new century. This remarkable achievement stretches far beyond information technology and reflects an entire organization’s commitment to improving health care by advancing digital health strategies.

“We are proud to recognize your organization’s exceptional dedication to digital health excellence,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “Your pioneering performance in the industry not only inspires other organizations by example but also provides patients around the world with better care.”

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving senior healthcare IT leaders.

For more information on BVHS, visit bvhealthsystem.org.