BVHS Reopening Testing Center with Primary Care Provider

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is reopening its COVID-19 testing center in response to the region’s rising COVID-19 cases. If patients are symptomatic, they will need to schedule an appointment with their primary care provider (PCP). A PCP will determine if a COVID-19 test is needed and will place an order for testing at Blanchard Valley Hospital (BVH). Appointments are required. The drive-through testing site is open from Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

To receive testing at Physicians Plus Urgent Care, or through the BVH or Bluffton Hospital emergency departments, patients must first be evaluated by a provider. A determination will be made if a COVID-19 test is required. Testing can be completed on-site.

All other patients that require urgent care or emergency services are still encouraged to seek care at Physicians Plus or BVHS emergency rooms. State and federal guidelines are in place to keep patients safe.

If you do not have a primary care provider, please call the Blanchard Valley Medical Practices’ physician referral line, 419.422.APPT or visit bvmp.org.

BVHS continues to remain aligned with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health. For additional guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, BVHS continues to update information that can be found at bvhealthsystem.org under the COVID-19 tab.