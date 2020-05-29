BVHS: Safety Precautions are in Place

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is taking all proper precautions to keep patients safe during this time and abiding by all state and federal guidelines. If you believe you are symptomatic for COVID-19, please schedule an appointment with your primary care provider.

If you do not have a primary care provider, please call the BVHS Triage & Testing Center call center at 419.423.7890 for information on screening opportunities. Patients can also establish a primary care provider by calling the Blanchard Valley Medical Practices’ physician referral line, 419.422.APPT or visiting bvmp.org.

Telehealth options are available through Physicians Plus Urgent Care if you do not feel comfortable coming on-site for you or your family member’s visit. To learn more about telehealth options, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/telehealth.

“We are taking all the necessary measures to ensure your health and keep our patients safe,” shared Sara Jones, clinical manager of the emergency department. “We are happy to welcome more patients during this time. We provide exceptional care to people through every season, and the exceptional care will continue with COVID-19.”

Patients, visitors and associates are being screened, and will continue to be screened, at all entry points of the health system. This includes physician offices, rehabilitation services, emergency care and more. Everyone entering any BVHS location will also be required to don a mask and maintain social distancing of six feet.

BVHS continues to remain aligned with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health. For additional guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, BVHS continues to update information that can be found at bvhealthsystem.org under the COVID-19 tab.