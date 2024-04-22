North Baltimore, Ohio

April 22, 2024

BVHS: Sak Sleep Wellness Center Welcomes Erika Manis, MD

Erika Manis, MD, a physician specializing in sleep medicine, has joined the team at the Daniel J. and Maria H. Sak Sleep Wellness Center, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System.

 

Dr. Manis earned a bachelor of arts degree in zoology from Miami University (Oxford, Ohio), followed by a medical degree from the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine (Dayton, Ohio). She completed her residency in psychiatry at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio), followed by a fellowship in sleep medicine at the University of Michigan Medical Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan). She is board-certified in psychiatry and sleep medicine.

“I am happy to become a part of the team at the Sak Center,” Dr. Manis said. “This team is known for providing exceptional medical care that truly helps their patients get a good night’s rest, which in turn improves their whole quality of life.”

The Daniel J. and Maria H. Sak Sleep Wellness Center provides sleep medicine care to patients throughout Northwest Ohio. The team is committed to helping community members get a better night’s sleep through the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders.

Services include diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, and other sleep disorders. Receiving specialized care for sleep-related concerns can improve an individual’s overall health and quality of life, as well as reducing accidents and absenteeism.

 

Dr. Manis is welcoming new sleep medicine patients at 1909 South Main Street, Findlay. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.427.2604.

