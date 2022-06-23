BVHS: The Daniel J. and Maria H. Sak Sleep Wellness Center Receives Reaccreditation

The Daniel J. and Maria H. Sak Sleep Wellness Center, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, recently received program reaccreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).

“Our entire team at the Daniel J. and Maria H. Sak Sleep Wellness Center is honored to receive reaccreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine as an acknowledgement of continued efforts to provide excellent care,” said Dr. Daniel J. Sak. “We recognize that quality sleep is paramount to everyone’s general health and it is our goal to serve as a resource to our community in that regard.”

To receive and maintain accreditation for a five-year period, a sleep center must meet or exceed all standards for professional health care as designated by the AASM. These standards address core areas such as personnel, facility and equipment, policies and procedures, data acquisition, patient care and quality assurance. Additionally, the sleep center’s goals must be clearly stated and include plans for positively affecting the quality of medical care in the community it serves.

The AASM accredited a sleep disorders center for the first time in 1977. Today, there are more than 2,600 AASM-accredited sleep centers across the country.

“The American Academy of Sleep Medicine congratulates the Daniel J. and Maria H. Sak Sleep Wellness Center on meeting the high standards required to earn reaccreditation as a sleep disorders center,” said Dr. Raman Malhotra, AASM president. “The Daniel J. and Maria H. Sak Wellness Center is an important resource to the local medical community and will provide academic and scientific value in addition to the highest quality care for patients and their sleep wellness needs.”

The Daniel J. and Maria H. Sak Sleep Wellness Center is directed by Dr. Daniel J. Sak, which is located at 1909 South Main Street, Findlay, Ohio.

The AASM is a professional medical society for clinicians, researchers, and other health care providers in the field of sleep medicine. As the national accrediting body for sleep disorders centers, the AASM improves sleep health and promotes high quality, patient-centered care through advocacy, education, strategic research, and practice standards.