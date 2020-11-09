BVHS to Host a Virtual Presentation Tuesday 11/10

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) will present “Pediatric Hospitalists: Caring For Our Littlest Patients.” This special event is a virtual presentation and part of the organization’s 2020 “Live and Learn” series.

Dr. Jennifer Hohman, a pediatric hospitalist, and Dr. Bill Kose, vice president of special projects, will co-host a livestream event. The topic will spotlight the vital role of pediatric hospitalists at BVHS and answer common questions for parents.

The Facebook Live event will take place on Tuesday, November 10, beginning at noon and will be streamed on the health system’s Facebook page, http://facebook.com/BlanchardValleyHealthSystem/. Community members can “like” the corporate Facebook account of BVHS and visit the page to watch live.

The livestream will also be available by visiting the Blanchard Valley Health System Youtube channel or visiting bvhealthsystem.org/liveandlearn. If you are in need of assistance, call 419.423.5551.

Questions for Dr. Hohman and Dr. Kose can be submitted prior to the livestream via email to community@ bvhealthsystem.org or by calling 419.423.5551.