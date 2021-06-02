BVHS to Host Facebook Live at Noon 6/2/21

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) will be hosting a Facebook Live entitled “BVHS COVID-19 Update,” on Wednesday, June 2 beginning at Noon.

BVHS President and CEO Myron Lewis and Dr. William Kose, vice president of special projects will discuss the current state of COVID-19 guidelines, visitor restrictions and more.

The event will be streamed on the health system’s Facebook page, facebook.com/BlanchardValleyHealthSystem/. Community members can “like” the corporate Facebook account of BVHS and visit the page to watch live.

Lewis and Kose will be taking questions from the community. Questions may be submitted ahead of time by emailing community@bvhealthsystem.org or by sending a direct message to the BVHS Facebook page.

Anyone in need of assistance with the livestream should call 419.423.5551. For those who do not have Facebook access, a recording of the Facebook Live will be posted to bvhealthsystem.org after the livestream.

