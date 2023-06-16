BVHS to Offer Dementia Friends Training

Blanchard Valley Health System will offer a Dementia Friends training for members of the community in July and August.

This informational session will give participants an understanding of dementia and the small things they can do to make a difference in the lives of those affected. They will learn how to communicate effectively, as well as best practice strategies for patients and caregivers.

The goal is to create a more dementia-inclusive community.

The course is designed for any and all community members interested in learning more about dementia and how to further their understanding and actions for people experiencing memory challenges. This may include but is not limited to caregivers, families, business owners, service-related professionals and staff, church communities, students and volunteers.

“Most of us will at some point encounter someone living with dementia in our personal or professional lives. Sometimes making just small changes in how we communicate with them can make a world of difference in their lives,” said Lindsey Buddelmeyer, leadership education and training specialist at BVHS. “Those who take this class will come away from it feeling more confident about their ability to understand their loved ones with dementia and to connect with them. And the more people that receive this training, the more people who have dementia are likely to feel better respected.”

The class will be held from 2-3 p.m. on July 6 and on August 3 in the Aller Meeting Room-North at Blanchard Valley Hospital. Each session is a separate, one-hour class.

There is no cost to attend. All attendees will be provided access to the informational session materials and resources to help assist and support persons with dementia, caregivers, and families.

Each class is open to a maximum of 20 people. Preregistration is required. For more information, or to register for a class, please visit https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/classes-and-events/