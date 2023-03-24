BVHS to Transition Ownership of Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics Office

Blanchard Valley Health System will transition ownership of Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics of Northwest Ohio (formerly Beyond Medspa) to Krome Aesthetics, effective March 31, 2023.Krome Aesthetics will be owned and operated by Dr. Lorie Thomas-Schultz, a current BVHS physician, and Alyssa Kromer, PAC, a current BVHS associate. Gift cards and packaged services will continue to be honored.

“We are excited that this experienced team, who has served our community well through BVHS, will continue providing access to high-quality aesthetic services,” said Kelly Shroll, chief operating officer of ambulatory services at BVHS. “It has been our privilege to work with Krome Aesthetics on this transition.”

For more information, please contact Krome Aesthetics at 419.429.7600.