BVHS: Two Imaging Departments Earn Reaccreditation

Two Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) imaging departments recently earned accreditation demonstrating their commitment to going above and beyond what’s required to ensure patients get quality care.

The ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) units at Blanchard Valley Hospital have both passed reaccreditation with the American College of Radiology. This accreditation reviews the associates on each team for appropriate experience and qualifications, along with the radiologist who interprets the exams. Quality control tests for the units are reviewed along with image quality and much more.

The ACR has accredited more than 39,000 facilities in 10 imaging modalities. This accreditation is valid for three years.

The ACR accreditation helps ensure that patients are provided the highest level of image quality and safety. This accreditation reviews documented processes for medical personnel, equipment, and quality assurance.

Jill Jaynes, director of imaging services, explained that achieving this accreditation requires a great deal of work behind the scenes, as associates must document their modality’s conscientious commitment to exceptional work.

The process included submitting documents outlining policies, protocols, and procedures, as well as licensures for all associates. The accrediting bodies looked at the quality of the images produced by these departments and reviewed radiologist reports.



Jaynes said that, in addition to being the right thing to do for patient quality and safety, the rigorous requirements involved in pursuing accreditation give associates confidence that they are providing the best care possible and help to keep them engaged with and committed to their work. It reminds the team of the standards they work to meet every day, she said.

“Our associates work diligently to prepare and submit these applications,” Jaynes said. “It’s a deliberate, purposeful process, and I’m proud of their hard work. We want patients to know we are going the extra mile to pursue reaccreditation, so that they know they are receiving quality care.”



For more information on imaging at BVHS, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/imaging