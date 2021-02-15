BVHS Vaccination Clinic Postponed

Blanchard Valley Health System has announced the postponing of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, February 16 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, due to impending winter weather. The clinic will be rescheduled for Thursday, February 25. Patients should arrive on February 25 at their already scheduled appointment time.

“We want our associates and community residents to be safe during this inclement weather,” stated Roxanne Williams, director of quality, associate & patient safety. “To ensure the safety of everyone involved, our team has decided that postposing the COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be best for everyone involved. The rescheduled date will be within the correct timeframe of receiving the second dose of the vaccine.”

For more information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit bvhsvaccineconnect.com.